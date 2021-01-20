Robert George Iv Culp Sells 1,608 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CULP traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 209.52%.

CULP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Culp by 133.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Culp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

