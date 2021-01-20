RMPL (RMPL) Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $523,833.09 and $59,097.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00049836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00119780 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00073757 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255928 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000728 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,351.96 or 0.95484229 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 765,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,611 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

