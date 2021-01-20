RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10. RLI has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $110.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Compass Point raised their price target on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

