RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Sells 4,863 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 3.3% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 116,154 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,944,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 97,522 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,566,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,347,824. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

