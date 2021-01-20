RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Sells 47,346 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,346 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.94. 19,660,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,340,523. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

