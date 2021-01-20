RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.09. 7,136,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,745,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

