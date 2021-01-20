Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,535 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,421 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $190.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.