Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of Perion Network worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Perion Network by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $376.45 million, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.85.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

