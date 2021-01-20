Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 4,937 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 277.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 96,371 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $77.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

