Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 216 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

NYSE:URI opened at $260.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

