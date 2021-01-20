Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $606,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Target by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Target by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 315,851 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Target by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 246,378 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

