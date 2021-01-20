Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Celestica worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the second quarter worth $80,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Celestica by 13.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $155,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

