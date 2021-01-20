Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Nomura were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth about $49,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.