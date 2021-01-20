Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,350 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average is $107.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

