RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Insider Praful Shah Sells 6,129 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.84, for a total value of $2,297,394.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,340,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,130 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.29, for a total value of $2,294,397.70.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32.

RNG traded up $5.17 on Wednesday, hitting $378.11. 811,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.11 and a 200-day moving average of $302.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -307.40 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $405.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in RingCentral by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 20,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.