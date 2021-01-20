Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. POSCO comprises about 1.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in POSCO by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

PKX traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $62.56. 2,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,962. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. POSCO has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

