Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Takes $4.59 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.19. 1,413,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,524,063. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

