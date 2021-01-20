Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,550,000 after buying an additional 1,253,082 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period.

BATS ICSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,667 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

