Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,317. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.65 and its 200-day moving average is $372.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

