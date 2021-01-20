Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

