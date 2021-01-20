Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,959 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

ADBE traded up $12.28 on Wednesday, hitting $468.78. 103,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,362. The firm has a market cap of $224.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

