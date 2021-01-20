Richard Lu Sells 100,000 Shares of dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Stock

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Richard Lu sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$300,000.

Richard Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Richard Lu sold 96,000 shares of dynaCERT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$55,680.00.

dynaCERT stock opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. dynaCERT Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

