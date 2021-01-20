Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.47

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 1980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on RYTM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

