Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.78). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03.

RYTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. 6,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after buying an additional 260,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

