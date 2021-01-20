Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,768,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,116,000 after acquiring an additional 728,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 838,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,486,000 after acquiring an additional 56,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 157,912 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,279,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

