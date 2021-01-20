Reviewing FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) & HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFBW and HMN Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $12.28 million 6.59 $1.56 million N/A N/A HMN Financial $40.35 million 2.15 $7.79 million N/A N/A

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Volatility and Risk

FFBW has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of FFBW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of FFBW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW N/A N/A N/A HMN Financial 18.90% 8.70% 1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FFBW and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HMN Financial beats FFBW on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four-family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It operates through three full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, Wisconsin; and an office in the Bay View neighborhood on Milwaukee's south side. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. As of April 20, 2020, it operated twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rocheste, Spring Valley, and Winona, Minnesota; one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa; one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin; and a loan origination office in Sartell, Minnesota. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

