Reviewing Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Allied Minds has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allied Minds and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A New Mountain Finance 4.94% 10.30% 3.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allied Minds and New Mountain Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Minds 0 0 0 0 N/A New Mountain Finance 0 1 3 0 2.75

New Mountain Finance has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.71%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Allied Minds.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Minds and New Mountain Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 4.14 $112.56 million $1.27 9.31

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Minds.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Allied Minds on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety. It primarily invests in companies based in the United States, but depending on opportunities this could be expanded to a global network of partners and investments. The firm typically invests between $0.25 million and $1 million in seed investments and from $5 million to $10 million in Series A investments. The firm focuses on commercializing technologies from leading United States Universities and national labs. It seeks to take majority equity positions in its portfolio companies. The firm partners with universities to fund licensing deals and corporate spin-outs. It prefers to continue to invest alongside a syndicate for larger Series A and follow-on rounds. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, Washington; New York; New York and Washington, DC.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

