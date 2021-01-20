Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Shares Up 18.3%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s stock price shot up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.28. 6,313,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 4,371,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

RESN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $340.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resonant news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 36,670 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $79,940.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $28,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 527,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,888 shares of company stock worth $392,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 140,473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

