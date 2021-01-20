Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

