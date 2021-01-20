Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,858,100 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 1,543,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,581.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RSNHF remained flat at $$3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. Resona has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.32.
Resona Company Profile
