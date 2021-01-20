Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,858,100 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 1,543,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,581.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNHF remained flat at $$3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. Resona has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

