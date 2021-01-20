ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE:RMD opened at $214.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.41 and a 200-day moving average of $194.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of ResMed by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ResMed by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 47.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

