ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $772.20 Million

Analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce sales of $772.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $781.00 million and the lowest is $763.00 million. ResMed posted sales of $736.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $214.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 304.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in ResMed by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.