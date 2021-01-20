Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Danone S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DANOY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DANOY stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

