Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for STORE Capital Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for STORE Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year.

STOR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

NYSE STOR opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

