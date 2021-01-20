Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Pamela Esposito Sells 29,273 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Pamela Esposito sold 29,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $1,275,717.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,418.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pamela Esposito also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Pamela Esposito sold 5,727 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $243,225.69.

REPL stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 299,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,719,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 299,371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 113,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94,999 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

