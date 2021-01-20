Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $35,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Renasant by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $38.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

