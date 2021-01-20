Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price rose 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 13,639,064 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 5,188,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

MARK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Remark from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $246.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Remark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Remark by 758.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Remark in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Remark in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Remark by 421,000.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

