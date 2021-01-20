RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,745.01

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,745.01 and traded as high as $1,832.00. RELX PLC (REL.L) shares last traded at $1,823.00, with a volume of 2,406,228 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REL. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RELX PLC (REL.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,952.10 ($25.50).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,809.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,745.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

