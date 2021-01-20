Regions Financial (RF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Several research firms have commented on RF. TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.