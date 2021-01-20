RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Tops $0.0146

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00528261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.42 or 0.03911621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016007 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

