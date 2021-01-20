ReddCoin Trading Up 16.8% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $38.82 million and $170,921.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,611.54 or 1.00081392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00335045 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.49 or 0.00591309 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00162297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7,902.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00069995 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002042 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00028694 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

