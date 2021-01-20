ReddCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $38.82 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.82 million and approximately $170,921.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,611.54 or 1.00081392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00335045 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.49 or 0.00591309 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00162297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7,902.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00069995 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002042 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00028694 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.