Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RRGB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $394.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.