RED (RED) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. RED has a total market cap of $404,782.75 and $16,583.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00421268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 128.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

