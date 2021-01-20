Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) Shares Gap Up to $44.80

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.80, but opened at $48.00. Record plc (REC.L) shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 80,077 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of £93.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Record plc (REC.L)’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Record plc (REC.L) news, insider Bob Noyen bought 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,831.51 ($12,844.93).

About Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

