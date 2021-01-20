Rebased (REB2) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $383.00

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Rebased token can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003806 BTC on popular exchanges. Rebased has a market capitalization of $206,320.40 and approximately $383.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rebased has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rebased Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

