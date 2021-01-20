RChain (REV) Price Reaches $0.0188 on Top Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. RChain has a market cap of $9.09 million and $212,513.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RChain has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One RChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00524195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.28 or 0.03837215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013073 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

