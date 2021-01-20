Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 71,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

