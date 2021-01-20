Raymond James Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 27th.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.33 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

