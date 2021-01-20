Raymond James Weighs in on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.91.

BIP stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

